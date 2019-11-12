30°
Latest Weather Blog
West Lakeshore Drive closing Wednesday for roadwork
BATON ROUGE - A roadway near LSU's campus will be closed to traffic on Wednesday for paving, school officials say.
According to the LSU Police Department, West Lakeshore Drive will be closed all day Wednesday, Jan. 16 between Stanford Avenue and South Stadium Drive as crews pave the roadway.
Drivers can use Highland Road as a detour.
The roadway will be back open for drivers on Thursday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family Strong: Three Baton Rouge siblings enlist in US Army
-
Local business owner arrested, allegedly set building on fire for $1M insurance...
-
Brazen thief reaches over counter, grabs $10K in jewels
-
How to protect plants during cold weather
-
Hollywood returns to Baton Rouge for film shoot at LSU