West Lakeshore Drive closing Wednesday for roadwork

January 15, 2019
BATON ROUGE - A roadway near LSU's campus will be closed to traffic on Wednesday for paving, school officials say.

According to the LSU Police Department, West Lakeshore Drive will be closed all day Wednesday, Jan. 16 between Stanford Avenue and South Stadium Drive as crews pave the roadway.

Drivers can use Highland Road as a detour.

The roadway will be back open for drivers on Thursday.

