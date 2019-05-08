69°
Latest Weather Blog
West Feliciana Sheriff's deputy involved in crash on Hwy 61
ST. FRANCISVILLE - A West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash at Highway 61 and Highway 10 Saturday evening.
A spokesperson with Louisiana State Police says the deputy was at fault and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Authorities say the driver was not injured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana lawmakers make big step towards legalizing Hemp and CBD
-
Deputies arrest distinctive porch pirate in multi-parish crime spree
-
Members meet to discuss fast growth, zoning in Livingston Parish
-
Former governor, Edwin Edwards, makes surprise appearance at state Capitol Tuesday
-
Snake pops out of wall, attacks man as he enters home