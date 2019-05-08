69°
West Feliciana Sheriff's deputy involved in crash on Hwy 61

Saturday, November 04 2017
By: Josh Jackson

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash at Highway 61 and Highway 10 Saturday evening. 

A spokesperson with Louisiana State Police says the deputy was at fault and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Authorities say the driver was not injured. 

