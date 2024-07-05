West Feliciana High School student athlete killed in car wreck

OSCAR — A West Feliciana High School football player and track athlete was killed after driving off the highway and into a tree in Pointe Coupee Parish early Friday morning, State Police said.

Rayshon Franklin Jr., 17, was driving on La. 78 just west of La. 1 near Parlange around 5:30 a.m. when he drove off the road into a ditch, overturned the car, and hit a tree, LSP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Francisville teen was going into his senior year at West Feliciana High School, where he was a double sport athlete. Head football coach Devin Ducote said Franklin was held in high regard by his teammates and coaches.

"Rayshon was a great young man. He was very respectful, he was a hard worker. He was a 'yes sir,' 'no sir,' type of guy, and he was quiet but always had a great big smile on his face. His teammates loved him and appreciated him as well," Ducote said.

Franklin was born and raised in the community of St. Francisville. Ducote says Franklin was more than just an athlete or a student and leaves behind a profound impact.

"We lost a family member...What it's about right now for us is making sure these kids know that they're loved. They know Rayshon was revered in this program. They know that they are a part of a family and a brotherhood that means something bigger than themselves. We're going to focus on that, and we're going to love and pour into them every single day."

According to LSP, Franklin was wearing his seatbelt, and impairment is not suspected.