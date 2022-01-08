61°
Latest Weather Blog
West Feliciana crews rescue man after log truck overturns
WILKINSON COUNTY – Firefighters of the West Felciana Fire District No. 1 rescued a man trapped in an overturned log truck over the weekend.
The incident occurred on May 27 in Wilkinson County, Mississippi and took crews, using two heavy tow trucks, three hours to remove the man from the truck successfully. The Wilkinson County Fire department also responded to the incident.
According to the fire district, the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Trending News
There is no word at this time on the man's condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Some capital area schools move to virtual learning over COVID concerns
-
Rockin' the Bayou returns to Gonzales after years-long hiatus
-
Annual New Orleans concert moves to Baton Rouge due to lighter COVID...
-
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden's workplace vaccine rule
-
Juvenile burglary ring busted in Pointe Coupee Parish