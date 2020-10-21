West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy on leave after DWI arrest

WEST BATON ROUGE - A deputy with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was placed on administrative leave after a DWI arrest while he was off-duty in another parish this past weekend.

The sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that deputy Joseph Cumbo was involved in a crash in Pointe Coupee Parish sometime over the weekend. Local authorities arrested Cumbo for suspicion of DWI after the wreck and booked him into the Pointe Coupee jail.

The sheriff's office said Cumbo was immediately placed on leave pending the outcome of the criminal charges against him.

The department said it will also conduct its own internal investigation into Cumbo's arrest.