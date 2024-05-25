82°
West Baton Rouge Schools offering free wifi locations around parish for student devices

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - West Baton Rouge Parish Schools said Saturday that free wifi will be available in five locations around the Addis and Brusly area. 

Students with devices issued from the WBR School Board will be able to connect to wifi at Alexander Park, Lukeville Park Pavillion, D'Iberville Apartments and Townhomes, Riverboat Trailer Park and Myhand Trailer Park. 

For a full list of locations around West Baton Rouge Parish, click here. 

