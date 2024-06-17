House of Cuts owner strives to bring the youth together this Juneteenth

BATON ROUGE - Johmel's House of Cuts second annual Juneteenth Celebration took place Sunday evening.

Owner Johmel Jolla says the inspiration behind this year's event was to bring together the youth in the community.

"Here in north Baton Rouge, it's a lot of violence. I just want people to know that there are some people here who want to push positivity and bring everybody together," Jolla says.

Small businesses were also able to network with the community. Vendor Lasunia Williams says one of her favorite things about these events is getting to support black-owned businesses and seeing the joy that is spread when people come together.