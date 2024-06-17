79°
Latest Weather Blog
House of Cuts owner strives to bring the youth together this Juneteenth
BATON ROUGE - Johmel's House of Cuts second annual Juneteenth Celebration took place Sunday evening.
Owner Johmel Jolla says the inspiration behind this year's event was to bring together the youth in the community.
"Here in north Baton Rouge, it's a lot of violence. I just want people to know that there are some people here who want to push positivity and bring everybody together," Jolla says.
Trending News
Small businesses were also able to network with the community. Vendor Lasunia Williams says one of her favorite things about these events is getting to support black-owned businesses and seeing the joy that is spread when people come together.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vacant house fire on North 36th Street results in total loss
-
Shooting on Levera Street leaves one injured
-
House of Cuts owner strives to bring the youth together this Juneteenth
-
Woman arrested for murder after allegedly shooting man in Darrow Saturday night
-
Fishing club partners with funeral home for donations to take kids without...