Five residents displaced after house fire on Summer Glenn Avenue
ST. GEORGE - Five residents were displaced Sunday morning after a house fire on Summer Glenn Avenue.
The St. George Fire Department said smoke was billowing out of the front of the home on the corner of Summer Glenn Avenue and Fall Creek Drive around 9 a.m.
After making sure all of the occupants were out of the house, firefighters began aggressively attacking the flames. The fire was put out in 15 minutes.
St. George said one person was checked out by paramedics and there were no firefighter injuries.
Fire investigators said the fire was accidental.
