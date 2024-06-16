Woman arrested for murder after allegedly shooting man in Darrow Saturday night

87°
By: Adam Burruss

DARROW - A woman was booked for second-degree murder Sunday after allegedly shooting a man she was in a relationship with Saturday night, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

APSO says the shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. at a residence along Highway 75 in Darrow. Mark Perkins, 45, was transported to an area hospital after deputies found him with a gunshot wound, and he died as a result of his injuries.

Kendra Washington, 52, was arrested for second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons after confessing to detectives that she shot Perkins with a handgun after an argument turned physical. Washington and Perkins were involved in a relationship.

This is an ongoing investigation.

