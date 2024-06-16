80°
Vacant house fire on North 36th Street results in total loss
BATON ROUGE - A vacant house on North 36th Street is considered a total loss after a fire Sunday.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was called in at 10:49 a.m. and the fire was under control by 11:13 a.m. No one was inside and crews kept the flames from spreading to neighboring homes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
