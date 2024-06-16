Central high school club teams up with funeral home to celebrate Father's Day for kids without a dad

BATON ROUGE - Greenoaks Funeral Home & Memorial Park and Central High School’s Fishing Club celebrated Father’s Day by collecting tackle boxes and other gear to use when taking kids who have lost a father out to fish.

Greenoaks employee Gretchen Varnell said the donations help spread love to those who are without a father.

"This goes hand-in-hand with what they're doing, so they can give back to those that don't have dads. Teaching them how to fish, their club and their team can actually provide those services within a group environment,” Varnell said.

Central High School Fishing coach Johnathan Bryant said fishing is more than a hobby. He said he challenges others to take a child who is without a father fishing.

"Give them somebody to look up to, and something to look forward to in life, and try to help them along and make it a little less challenging. Bring them in, and that goes a very long way with kids in general,” Bryant said.

Varnell said this is the first year that the Memorial Park and Funeral Home has teamed up with a school’s fishing club, but she is looking forward to expanding the event to other teams and funeral home locations.