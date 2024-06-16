78°
12-year-old boy critically injured after chasing dog into roadway, in front of vehicle
SLIDELL - A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after running in front of a vehicle while chasing his dog on Sunday.
The Slidell Police Department said the accident happened just before 1 p.m. near an intersection in the city. The boy was taken to a children's hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
"Incidents like this are never easy to comprehend, but even harder when it involves a young child. We are all praying for this young boy, his family, and all those affected by this accident," Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said.
Officers said speed and impairment are not factors in the crash.
