West Baton Rouge reports minimal tree damage from Hurricane Francine

Wednesday, September 11 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — Damage was reported in West Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday as Hurricane Francine went through the area.

Trees were downed in multiple roadways across the parish, including in Addis. A tree was downed and blocked all of Elizabeth Lane.

Stay tuned to Channel 2 for more storm coverage.

