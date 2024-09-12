West Baton Rouge reports minimal tree damage from Hurricane Francine

PORT ALLEN — Damage was reported in West Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday as Hurricane Francine went through the area.

Trees were downed in multiple roadways across the parish, including in Addis. A tree was downed and blocked all of Elizabeth Lane.

