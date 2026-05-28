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Love the Boot Week 2026 breaks records with over 500 tons of litter cleaned up across Louisiana
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana's Love the Boot Week set a new record, officials said, with volunteers removing 566 tons of litter across all 64 parishes.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Keep Louisiana Beautiful announced that 28,079 volunteers logged 77,648 hours across 1,624 events during the statewide cleanup effort.
Nearly 10,000 plastic bottles and aluminum cans were recycled instead of being sent to a landfill. Volunteers also planted 1,546 trees and 4,231 plants and refurbished 396 gardens.
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In June, Nungesser and KLB plan to launch Love Our Waterways, a statewide waterway and shoreline cleanup.
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