Principal, assistant principal at Covington elementary school charged with violating mandatory reporting law

CONVINGTON — The principal and assistant principal of a Covington school have been charged with failing to comply with Louisiana's mandatory reporting law, Covington Police say.

E.E. Lyon Elementary School Principal Lauryn Faciane and Assistant Principal Tanya Barth have both been charged with failing to report suspected abuse, neglect or other incidents involving children. Louisiana law requires designated individuals, including school administrators, to report such behavior to law enforcement, police said.

The charges came after a police investigation into the alleged failure to report.

"In the interest of protecting the children involved, and consistent with applicable law, the Department will not be releasing details regarding the underlying incidents that gave rise to the charges," police added.

The Covington Police Department said that the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, the Louisiana Department of Education and the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education have also been notified.