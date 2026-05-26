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LSU pitcher Mavrick Rizy plans to enter transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU relief pitcher Mavrick Rizy is planning to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per Pete Nakos of On3.
NEW: LSU RHP Mavrick Rizy plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.— Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) May 26, 2026
Rizy posted a 4.22 ERA with 28 strikeouts this season. https://t.co/rPNv1v38f9 pic.twitter.com/GSTcjRAky6
Rizy spent the last two seasons in Baton Rouge and appeared in 44 games with a 4.50 ERA and 57 strikeouts during that time.
This season, the sophomore made 20 appearances and allowed 18 hits, 13 runs, 19 walks, 8 wild pitches and 7 hit batters. He also struck out 28 strikeouts for a 4.22 ERA.
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Rizy is the first confirmed LSU Tiger to announce plans to enter the portal. The transfer portal opens on June 1.
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