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Good 2 Eat: Twice-Baked Potato Casserole
Welcome to Good 2 Eat, where every Thursday, 2une In will be cooking with Chef Kevin Belton to show you a new and delicious recipe to try at home!
Twice-Baked Potato Casserole
8 potatoes, scrubbed and dried
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 Tbsp. kosher salt or sea salt
½ lb. bacon, cooked and chopped
6 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
¾ cup mayonnaise
¾ cup sour cream
4 green onions, sliced,
kosher salt and pepper to taste
Topping
¼ lb. bacon, cooked and chopped
2 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
2 green onions, sliced
Bake Potatoes
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
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Rub potatoes with olive oil and salt and place on a baking sheet.
Bake for 45 to 60 minutes or until tender when pierced with a fork, flipping halfway through. Let cool for 15 minutes.
Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-inch square or 9 x 13-inch baking dish and set aside.
Cut potatoes into bite-sized pieces and place in a bowl.
Stir in mayonnaise and sour cream.
Stir the cheese, bacon and green onions into the potato mixture.
Transfer the mixture into the prepared baking dish. Top with shredded cheese and bacon.
Cover the dish with foil and bake for 30 minutes, then remove the foil for the last 10 minutes.
Top with sliced green onions and serve.
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