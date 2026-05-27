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Zachary High hosts annual Legacy Basketball Camp for area kids

2 hours 31 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, May 26 2026 May 26, 2026 May 26, 2026 10:45 PM May 26, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

ZACHARY - The Zachary Broncos are hosting their annual Legacy Basketball Camp this week for young kids in the community.

The camps is coached by current and former Zachary basketball players. All of the former players in attendance are current college basketball players themselves.

The camp welcomes kids aged 4-14 to participate and learn the basics of the game of basketball like ball handling, passing, shooting layups and free throws and even get to play in three-on-three and five-on-five games.

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The camp runs from Tuesday until Friday from 8 a.m. until noon each day. 

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