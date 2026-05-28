Baton Rouge visual arts teacher named national 2026 Arts Schools Network Teacher of the Year

BATON ROUGE — A visual arts educator at the Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts has been named the national Arts Schools Network Teacher of the Year.

EBR Schools announced Tuesday that Kelly Adkinson received the national honor, which recognizes teachers whose commitment, abilities and achievements are considered exemplary in arts education.

The school system said she is widely described as a "human rainbow" and recognized for her vibrant spirit, positivity and dedication to arts education.

At BRCVPA, Adkinson designs arts-rich learning experiences that integrate academic concepts into her visual arts curriculum and production design instruction. Beyond the classroom, she cultivates partnerships that provide students with real-world learning opportunities and coordinates large-scale visual arts showcases that highlight student work, the school system said.

Adkinson also serves as a mentor teacher and provides fine arts professional development for educators across the district.

The recognition comes as BRCVPA and Forest Heights Academy of Excellence join McKinley Middle Magnet School as Arts Schools Network Exemplary Schools, adding to the district's distinction in arts education.

District leaders and school representatives will formally recognize Adkinson at the Arts Schools Network conference in San Diego.