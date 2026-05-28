BRPD: Man arrested after officers find stolen guns, other people's credit cards and IDs in his car

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested after officers found stolen guns, bank cards, IDs and more in his car, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Police say a business on Lee Drive, near Highland Road, complained of a man sleeping in a broken-down car that was blocking its driveway around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, police found Myrell Howard, who told them that he had outstanding warrants. After a search of his vehicle, police say they found two stolen guns, amphetamines, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, as well as other people's credit and debit cards, blank checks and IDs.

Howard was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance and fugitive from probation and parole.