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Police identify man, woman killed in domestic shooting at Newcastle Avenue apartment complex

1 hour 38 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, May 27 2026 May 27, 2026 May 27, 2026 8:54 PM May 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Two people are dead after a Wednesday morning shooting at an apartment complex along Newcastle Avenue.

Officials told WBRZ that the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at Afton Oaks Apartments. 

Sources at the scene said the victim, a woman, was shot by her boyfriend, who was also killed. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the two as Averia Arceneaux, 33, and Johvon McKinley, 29.

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The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, along with Baton Rouge Police, responded to the scene.

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