Police identify man, woman killed in domestic shooting at Newcastle Avenue apartment complex

BATON ROUGE — Two people are dead after a Wednesday morning shooting at an apartment complex along Newcastle Avenue.

Officials told WBRZ that the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at Afton Oaks Apartments.

Sources at the scene said the victim, a woman, was shot by her boyfriend, who was also killed.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the two as Averia Arceneaux, 33, and Johvon McKinley, 29.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, along with Baton Rouge Police, responded to the scene.