61°
Latest Weather Blog
West Baton Rouge Parish President Jason Manola talks construction at 'State of the Parish' address
PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish President Jason Manola stressed the importance of ongoing construction products in his "State of the Parish" address on Wednesday.
"We have the La. 1-415 connector, which is one of our big projects here, of course, we've got the Intracoastal Canal current bridge replacement program, which is another one, we also have a consolidated sewer project just kicking off, which is a big infrastructure project for our parish," Manola said.
Trending News
Manola has held the parish president seat since he was elected in 2023.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
North Baton Rouge shopping center acquired by church to become hub for...
-
20 guns stolen from West Feliciana home, law enforcement trying to identify...
-
West Baton Rouge Parish President Jason Manola talks construction at 'State of...
-
'Doesn't need to take two people': BREC Superintendent discusses workforce cuts
-
Morgan City heavy equipment manufacturing company expanding St. Mary Parish operations
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics getting back into routine ahead of 2026 home opener
-
LSU's Tiger Girls dance team secures two second-place finishes at national championship
-
Walker High growing girls' wrestling one match at a time
-
LSU men's basketball picks up first SEC win, beating Missouri 78-70
-
Port Allen beats U-High