West Baton Rouge Parish Fire crews put out industrial warehouse fire Tuesday morning
PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish Fire crews put out a warehouse fire Tuesday morning.
The fire, contained to a piece of equipment that caught fire, happened along Mahaffey Road in Port Allen around 6:26 a.m.
Units were on scene shortly after the fire, removing smoke from the large building, which housed industrial supplier Distribution International.
