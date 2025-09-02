77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge Parish Fire crews put out industrial warehouse fire Tuesday morning

28 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, September 02 2025 Sep 2, 2025 September 02, 2025 8:06 AM September 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish Fire crews put out a warehouse fire Tuesday morning.

The fire, contained to a piece of equipment that caught fire, happened along Mahaffey Road in Port Allen around 6:26 a.m.

Units were on scene shortly after the fire, removing smoke from the large building, which housed industrial supplier Distribution International.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days