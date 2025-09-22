West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center announces new warden

PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center announced a new warden on Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Jeff Bergeron announced Trevor McDonald as the new warden after the previous warden retired in early September.

"Warden McDonald brings over 25 years of dedicated service in law enforcement and corrections, including leadership roles with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and the Department of Corrections. His career reflects a lifelong commitment to public safety, integrity, and leadership in corrections management," the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Four inmates have died in the past year for suspected drug-related reasons.

Sheriff Bergeron says he's reassigned deputies to the jail to provide additional security, and several correctional officers were placed on leave as they investigate.