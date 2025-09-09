WBR Sheriff: 'No stone unturned' in detention center drug deaths investigation

PORT ALLEN — Following the suspected drug-related deaths of four inmates in the West Baton Rouge Detention Center this year, the Sheriff's Office is trying to determine how drugs keep getting inside the facility.

"We think it's high for a typical year," said Sheriff Jeff Bergeron, about the number of deaths.

Bergeron says he's reassigned deputies to the jail to provide additional security.

"In the last month or so, we've done numerous facility shakedowns which have resulted in about nine inmate arrests on drug-related offenses, including the seizure of some contraband within the facility," he said.

Though they've seized plenty of drugs, including mojo, a synthetic marijuana typically sprayed onto paper, more inmates have died.

Since March, Ryan Moreau, Unterio Lewis, Jeremy Paul and Nicholas Henderson have all died of suspected overdoses.

Henderson was charged with providing the drugs that killed Paul back in August. Henderson was found dead this weekend.

"Right now, we don't know exactly, but we are investigating thoroughly to try to find those answers out. Leaving no stone unturned."

Bergeron says the deaths have led to several correctional officers being placed on leave as they investigate.

"We don't have any information that it's a correctional officer bringing in the drugs. We're looking at all angles, investigating all leads," he said.

While they investigate how the drugs are getting inside, they've begun upgrading the security cameras for the first time since 1997.

The facility will have a body scanner installed to screen the trustees, who are inmates trusted to leave the grounds for work.

Bergeron says they will also be installing a new warden, as the current one is retiring after nearly 40 years.