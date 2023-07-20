West Baton Rouge Parish deputies looking for woman connected to attempted murder investigation from early May

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Deputies are searching for a woman they believe is connected to an attempted murder investigation.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Elizabeth Street is wanted for after-the-fact accessory to attempted second-degree murder.

She is allegedly connected to a murder investigation from early May 2023 involving an intentional hit and run, for which 18-year-old Kayla Pointer was already arrested.

Anyone with information about Street's whereabouts should call (225) 490-8599.