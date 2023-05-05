Deputies searching for 18-year-old involved in hit-and-run crash at Port Allen truck stop

PORT ALLEN - Deputies in West Baton Rouge are looking for an 18-year-old who was involved in a hit-and-run crash at Super Lucky Louie's Truck Stop and Casino.

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says Kayla Pointer has an arrest warrant for principal to second-degree murder.

Deputies are also looking for a silver 2010 Chevy HHR that has the rear window busted and a large crack in the windshield.

Anyone with information on the car or Pointer's whereabouts should call (225) 343-9234.