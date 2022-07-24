Latest Weather Blog
Weekend closure of I-10 moved to next weekend
SORRENTO – A total closure of I-10 East will be put on hold until the weekend of June 9-12, the state announced Thursday.
A closure was planned for June 2, 3 and 4. Crews will instal a repaired section of the overpass above I-10 that was previously damaged. Earlier this year, crews removed the damaged section in a previous weekend closure. Click HERE to see pictures of the closure and how crews removed the bridge span.
The state advised that beginning Friday, June 9, at 9 p.m. both eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed where it intersects with US 61 in Ascension Parish near Sorrento. The lanes will be closed through Monday, June 12, at 5 a.m.
The suggested detour requires motorists traveling eastbound to exit onto US Hwy 61.
Click HERE to monitor traffic in this area or across the region via WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology.
***************
Trending News
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Earl Phelps leaving WBRZ after 6 years of reporting in Baton Rouge
-
Huge community turnout for first responder in need of blood after being...
-
One person dead, one injured in shooting along East Polk Street Sunday...
-
Police: 2-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after shooting himself in the chest
Sports Video
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West
-
Southeastern picked as preseason favorites at Southland Media Days
-
Florida head coach Billy Napier taking what he learned from Louisiana to...