Weekend closure of I-10 moved to next weekend

SORRENTO – A total closure of I-10 East will be put on hold until the weekend of June 9-12, the state announced Thursday.

A closure was planned for June 2, 3 and 4. Crews will instal a repaired section of the overpass above I-10 that was previously damaged. Earlier this year, crews removed the damaged section in a previous weekend closure. Click HERE to see pictures of the closure and how crews removed the bridge span.

The state advised that beginning Friday, June 9, at 9 p.m. both eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed where it intersects with US 61 in Ascension Parish near Sorrento. The lanes will be closed through Monday, June 12, at 5 a.m.

The suggested detour requires motorists traveling eastbound to exit onto US Hwy 61.

Click HERE to monitor traffic in this area or across the region via WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology.

