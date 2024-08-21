83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wednesday's Health Report: Ways to fight sugar cravings

4 hours 28 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, August 21 2024 Aug 21, 2024 August 21, 2024 4:34 PM August 21, 2024 in Health
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - If you have a hard time giving up sugar entirely, consider buying foods that have the sweetness factor and are also nutrient dense.

Some examples include fruits like pineapple, cherries, and strawberries, yogurt, natural peanut butter, and dark chocolate.

Dark chocolate should have at least 70% cacao. It can be tempting to buy foods with artificial sweeteners, but research shows they can actually make you eat more.

Honey and maple syrup can be better alternatives. Moderation is key.

Trending News

Changes to your diet may take some getting used to, but experts say your taste buds will eventually start to adjust. Then, you won't have as many sugar cravings.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days