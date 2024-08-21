Wednesday's Health Report: Ways to fight sugar cravings

BATON ROUGE - If you have a hard time giving up sugar entirely, consider buying foods that have the sweetness factor and are also nutrient dense.

Some examples include fruits like pineapple, cherries, and strawberries, yogurt, natural peanut butter, and dark chocolate.

Dark chocolate should have at least 70% cacao. It can be tempting to buy foods with artificial sweeteners, but research shows they can actually make you eat more.

Honey and maple syrup can be better alternatives. Moderation is key.

Changes to your diet may take some getting used to, but experts say your taste buds will eventually start to adjust. Then, you won't have as many sugar cravings.