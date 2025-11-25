73°
Latest Weather Blog
2 Your Health: Relief for drug-resistant epilepsy
Researchers in Ohio found a treatment for drug-resistant epilepsy using an MRI-guided probe.
Doctors say an epileptic 23-year-old who had been taking medication for his seizures with no relief was treated through a process called laser ablation, which effectively removed a portion of the patient's brain that was causing the episodes.
Trending News
After two procedures and a medication change, the man said he was seizure-free for 400 days and counting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested after police allegedly find 550 grams of weed, more than...
-
Pentagon says it's investigating Sen. Mark Kelly for video urging troops to...
-
Judge dismisses Comey, James indictments after finding that prosecutor was illegally appointed
-
Restrictions in place ahead of Bayou Classic in New Orleans
-
DA Hillar Moore says his department faces smallest budget since 2020 with...