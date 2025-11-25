73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 Your Health: Relief for drug-resistant epilepsy

1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, November 25 2025 Nov 25, 2025 November 25, 2025 6:07 AM November 25, 2025 in Health
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Researchers in Ohio found a treatment for drug-resistant epilepsy using an MRI-guided probe. 

Doctors say an epileptic 23-year-old who had been taking medication for his seizures with no relief was treated through a process called laser ablation, which effectively removed a portion of the patient's brain that was causing the episodes. 

Trending News

After two procedures and a medication change, the man said he was seizure-free for 400 days and counting. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days