Wednesday's Health Report: How to stop mental health shame

BATON ROUGE — It's estimated that more than one in five U.S. adults live with mental illness, but health officials say only about half receive treatment.

It's a crucial key to overall well-being, but oftentimes people don't prioritize mental health like they would physical health.

"Still, there's a lot of shame because we somehow think we should be doing it better, or we shouldn't experience certain things," Licensed Therapist Jody Baumstein said.

Baumstein says carrying around that shame can be isolating and can spin out of control.

She says to crush it through connection and empathy.

First, practice self-compassion, talk to yourself the same way you would someone else you love.

Next, challenge unhelpful thoughts when shameful thinking starts, your brain spiraling. Recognize these thoughts as unsupportive and reframe your thinking.

Third, seek support. Baumstein says when we talk about mental health openly, we're tackling shame collectively.

"When you connect with other people who have experienced the same thing or are experiencing something similar, your brain says, Ah, I'm not alone. There's nothing wrong with me," Baumstein said.

Fourth, don't compare your mental health journey to others. Everyone is different.

Share your story. When you talk about what you're experiencing, Baumstein says it creates an opportunity for others to feel safe doing the same.

And finally, remember that what you're experiencing doesn't define you.

"We don't feel like it's who we are, and it's taking over our whole life, our whole identity. It's part of us. It's something we experience, it's something we feel," she said.