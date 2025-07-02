Wednesday's Health Report: Experts share tips on finding time to get weekly-recommended exercise

BATON ROUGE — Staying active is one of the most important things we can do for our well-being.

But finding time to exercise is not always easy. It is one of the biggest excuses most people have.

The CDC says adults need at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week and two days of muscle-strengthening activity every week. You don't have to do it all at once.



It can be spread throughout the week, and if you are just starting, it is okay to take it slow.

“Researcfindh shows even a five-minute walk will do you good. Just get moving somehow, one food in front of the other, and then incorporate it into your daily routine. This snack-sized exercise routine can eventually lead to longer walks and workouts,” Dr. Sanjay Gupta said. “Usually takes two to three weeks for something to become a habit, but if you can build up to 11 minutes of more moderate to vigorous types of activity a day, you could lower your risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease, even premature death."

Experts say the most important step is the first one. Once you get into the habit of regular activity, it gets much easier.