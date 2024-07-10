Wednesday PM Forecast: weak front and afternoon showers soon take a backseat to higher heat

A weak, stalled front has become the dividing line between where showers and thunderstorms develop and where they do not. This boundary will lose its influence over the forecast by the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Lingering showers and thunderstorms will decay across inland area after nightfall. Low temperatures will bottom in the mid 70s with light, variable winds. Thursday will be seasonably warm and humid. High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s. Any early sunshine will give way plenty of clouds by late morning. In response to daytime warming, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along and south of the state line. About 50 percent of the forecast area will receive measurable rain between 10am – 7pm.

Up Next: A weak boundary responsible for the briefly drier atmosphere north of I-12 will slowly erode on Friday. After lows in the mid 70s and highs in the mid 90s, the second half of the day will feature isolated showers and thunderstorms to the tune of 40 percent rain coverage. Over the weekend, heat will become the dominant story once again with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Once again, heat alerts may be needed for the area as humidity will help feels-like temperatures into the 105 – 110 degrees range. Only spotty to isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. This pattern will be stubborn into at least early next week.

The Tropics: A broad trough of low pressure located a few hundred miles off the southeastern U.S. coast continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for some additional development of this system over the next couple of days before it moves inland over the southeastern U.S. by this weekend.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.