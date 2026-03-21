Saturday PM Forecast: String of sunny, dry, and warm days ahead

We are currently locked into a very consistent and quiet weather pattern that is going to keep the umbrellas gathered in the closet for the foreseeable future. Temperatures will be very warm, with highs in the 80s through all of next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: As we head into Sunday morning, the only real speed bump in the forecast is the potential for some patchy fog. Because we’ve had a light breeze pulling in a little extra moisture from the Gulf, some low-lying areas and spots near the water could wake up to some lower visibility. This will not be a widespread issue, and at the very least we will see a few more clouds in the morning hours.

Once any fog burns off, it's going to be a carbon copy of Saturday—only a tiny bit warmer. Expect a high of 84°F with plenty of sun. This will get us within 2-3° of the record high for the day. Sunglasses and sunscreen will be a good idea for any prolonged periods outdoors.

Up Next: We are looking at a long stretch of dry, high-pressure weather that is perfect for car washes, outdoor projects, or just enjoying the patio. Monday through Wednesday, we'll see afternoon highs climb into the mid-80s each day. Temperatures will likely peak late week in the upper 80s. These numbers are about 10 degrees above what we normally expect for late March! There is a bit of uncertainty into next weekend, as it's possible we get a front passage. Given it's far out, its hard to say at this point if the front will pass or not.

The bottom line: It’s a great week to be outdoors, but with no rain in sight for at least the next 7 to 10 days, you’ll definitely need to keep the sprinkler going for those new spring flowers!

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– Balin

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