Monday AM forecast: Dense fog early, staying warm this week

Fog early, then near-record warmth builds this week. No rain in sight for the next several days.

Today and tonight: A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect early Monday morning for parts of the Capital Region. While the fog threat shouldn’t be widespread, some areas could still see brief periods of very low visibility around sunrise.





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Conditions will improve quickly this morning as fog and low clouds mix out. The rest of the day will be warm and quiet with highs climbing into the lower to mid 80s under partly sunny skies.

A weak front will approach later today and stall near the coast tonight, bringing slightly drier air but no significant changes to the overall pattern.

Up Next: Warm and dry weather continues through midweek with temperatures climbing even higher. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, running 10 to 15 degrees above normal. By late week, some locations could approach or even break record high temperatures as strong high pressure builds over the region.

What to look out for: The main concern today is early morning fog, which could briefly impact travel with reduced visibility. Otherwise, the forecast remains dominated by dry weather and increasing heat, and no rainfall all week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

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– Dave

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