Electricity bill charges shock Greensburg residents, DEMCO explains

GREENSBURG - Some DEMCO members in St. Helena Parish met with 2 On Your Side about their outrageous electricity bills. They say they are being forced to make tough decisions in order to make payments.

Fagan Davis and his wife are on a fixed income. They moved into their home in 2002 and say their February DEMCO bill was the highest it's ever been: $743. His neighbor, in attendance at the meeting, says her bill went from $251 to $558.

"The bill has never been that high, ever," Davis said.

For months, Davis says his bill has steadily been increasing. Then last month, it exploded to an amount he never expected. His frustration has reached others who share the same feelings. A group of St. Helena Parish residents met with 2 On Your Side last week to discuss their bills.

"We can't have this every year," Davis said.

Anne Hawes, DEMCO Manager of Public Relations, says in Davis' case, he has been having high usage. She met the group in Greensburg on Wednesday to listen to their concerns. Hawes elaborated on the DEMCO rate adjustment granted by the Public Service Commission, which went into effect in January for all members.

"It's very negligible," said Hawes.

Davis says his bill reflects otherwise, and maintains it was never this high until the rate increase kicked in. DEMCO says Louisiana has been hit hard by winter weather, and that's also affecting bills.

"Unfortunately, it's just not what we're used to in our area. We're just not, we're not insulated. We run space heaters. And we need to because it's cold," Hawes said.

DEMCO says it will work with its members one-on-one, but Davis says he wishes DEMCO got more input from his community.

"We have to figure out what we are going to cut back on. Is it going to be prescription, food? It shouldn't be this way," Davis said.

DEMCO says it will continue to work with Davis and other Greensburg residents. It has more information about the new rates and a bill explainer on its website.