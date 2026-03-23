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68-year-old Springfield woman dies in apartment fire, state fire marshal says
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield woman died in an apartment fire on Sunday night, the state fire marshal's office said Monday.
According to the state fire marshal, the Springfield Fire Department responded to an apartment fire along Blood River Road around 8:30 on Sunday night.
Officials said a 68-year-old woman died in the fire, but her name was not released.
While the exact cause is still being investigated, the state fire marshal's office believes the fire may have been started by improperly disposed cigarettes or batteries.
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“Smoking materials remain one of the leading causes of fatal residential fires,” said DPS Principal Assistant, Chief Bryan J Adams. “Residents can reduce their risk by smoking outdoors, using deep, sturdy ashtrays, and avoiding smoking in bed or while drowsy. Always fully extinguish cigarettes with water or sand, never smoke near medical oxygen, and keep matches and lighters out of children’s reach.”
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