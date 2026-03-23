Deputies looking for woman who stole $700 worth of candy

PORT ALLEN - Detectives say a woman walked into a convenience store with a trash bag and filled it with about $700 worth of candy before leaving.

The theft happened early Sunday morning at a store on Lobdell Highway, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

The unidentified woman left in a dark-colored Volkswagen SUV driven by a man, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who recognizes the woman or the man to call detectives at (225) 382-5200.