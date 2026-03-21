Saturday AM forecast: Sunny and dry for the next several days

Dry and pleasant weekend with a warming trend ahead. Above normal temperatures continue with no rain expected for several days.

Today and tonight: Saturday will bring a beautiful start to the weekend across the Capital Region with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Morning lows will begin in the lower 50s before warming into the lower 70s by the afternoon, which is several degrees above normal for mid-March.





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Light winds and dry air will make for a very pleasant day overall. Saturday night will remain quiet with clear skies and lows falling back into the lower to middle 50s.

Up Next: The warming trend continues into Sunday and beyond as high pressure remains in control. Afternoon temperatures will gradually climb through the 70s and could push closer to 80 degrees early next week.

Dry weather will persist through at least the middle of next week, with no rain expected. Skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy with light winds continuing.

What to look out for: The main story over the next several days will be the continued stretch of dry weather and above normal temperatures. With little to no rainfall expected, conditions will remain consistently quiet across the region.

As temperatures warm and dry conditions persist, keep in mind that fire danger could gradually increase, especially on days with lower humidity and occasional breezy conditions.

LSU Basebal: For LSU baseball Saturday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, conditions look excellent for both players and fans. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by first pitch at 2 PM with plenty of sunshine and low humidity, making it feel comfortable for mid-March. Light winds and dry air mean ideal playing conditions with no weather delays expected, though fans may want sunscreen with the strong afternoon sun.

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– Dave

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