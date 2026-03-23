City of Central seeks nearly $28 million dollars for flood mitigation projects

CENTRAL - The City of Central, like many other cities around Louisiana, is asking state leaders to pay for new infrastructure projects. Mayor Wade Evans says he's requesting a combined $28 million for two major flood mitigation projects.

This year, Central is asking the state legislature for millions of dollars. Evans says part of the money will be used to build a detention pond in the Beaver Bayou area, which is expected to reduce future flood risk and protect more than 300 homes from costly water damage.

The city plans a similar flood mitigation project for the Draughn Creek Basin, which, if funded, could help prevent flooding in one of Central's largest neighborhoods, reducing community disruptions and property loss.

"J.D." Berthelot has lived in his Central home since the 1990s, and says he's seen storms and heavy rain many times, and every time he's cleaned up the aftermath.

When the 2016 flood ravaged homes in the area, Berthelot's home was also severely damaged, and he said the damage to his back porch is still visible a decade later.

"It just totally wrecked these people's lives," Berthelot said.

In the ten years since the flood, southeast Louisiana has undergone significant rebuilding. Evans says he wants to continue developing Central, but the city needs help from state lawmakers.

"There's no better use for tax dollars than using that money to help harden our city against future events," Evans said.