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Sunday PM Forecast: Little to no rain in sight as temperatures soar
Aside from the chance of morning fog, sunshine and spring warmth will make for a generally stress-free week for outdoor activities. Since rain remains scarce, consider pulling out the garden hose to keep lawns happy.
Tonight & Tomorrow: While much of the night will remain mostly clear, sufficient moisture may trigger low clouds and patchy dense fog as daybreak approaches. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in place from 4-9 a.m. Monday for the Baton Rouge Metro and points west. With visibility potentially dropping to a quarter mile or less, plan for a slower morning commute or school drop-off. Expect a mild start to the day with morning lows settling in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Once the sun gets to work, any fog will burn off quickly, leaving behind a beautiful afternoon with a high temperature near 84°. It’s worth noting that the record in Baton Rouge is 86° (2023, 2017, 1907, 1898).
Up Next: A weak frontal system will drift through the area Monday night, nudging the greatest fog concerns south of I-10 and shaving a degree or two off Tuesday’s high and low. By midweek, that weak front will retreat north just as a strengthening ridge of high pressure targets the Capital Region. The setup will kick off a stretch of days with highs in the mid-80s. It will be the perfect week for outdoor projects, but keep a water bottle nearby, as it will feel more like May than March. Morning fog will remain a possibility, but it won’t stand a chance against the afternoon sun. By the weekend, another “cold” front will slide in from the north. Although it won’t bring any much-needed rain, it will shave a few degrees off temperatures.
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— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron
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