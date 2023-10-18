Wednesday PM Forecast: weak cold front moves into Baton Rouge area late tomorrow

Even with a front moving through the region soon, the overall trend is for warming temperatures through the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast. Though warmer, the weather will cooperate with outdoor events this weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clear skies will continue overnight but with winds taking on a southerly direction, lows will likely keep in the mid 50s. There will be less of a chill compared to the last few nights. Thursday will be seasonably mild ahead of a weak front. After highs in the low 80s, a few clouds will accompany a cold front into the region. There is a non-zero chance of a shower—roundabout way of saying most will not see any rain.

Up Next: This front does not have a very potent cool air mass behind it either. Friday will start with lows in the upper 50s followed by highs in the mid 80s. After temperatures remain steady for a day or so, warming will continue over the weekend. Beneath mainly clear skies, lows will be in the mid 50s followed by highs in the mid 80s. Some upper 80s even appear on the forecast board for early next week. There are no 90s explicitly shown in the forecast and fore reference, the latest 90 degree reading ever registered for Baton Rouge was October 27, 1907. There is a possibility that a more unsettled pattern tries to develop toward the end of next week, although the best chance for rain may stay just west of the region.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Tammy has formed a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The latest forecast brings Tammy toward the Lesser Antilles. Gusty winds, flash flooding, and rough surf are expected in the region. Those in the area will need to monitor the storm closely. Long-term data is suggesting that the storm will curve out to sea without any threat to the United States.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.