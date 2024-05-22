Wednesday PM Forecast: temperatures will throw more wood on the fire

Even with more clouds in the mix, high temperatures still chugged into the low 90s. Increasing humidity will lead to uncomfortable nights in the mid 70s.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Cloud cover will stick around into the evening hours. A lot of this will be remnant cloud debris from showers and thunderstorms occurring north and west of the Capital Area. Regardless of cause, overnight clouds will keep low temperatures warmer than average in the mid 70s. Like previous days, Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds. There will be little to stop high temperatures from making it into the low 90s. Southeast winds of 5-10mph will maintain a sticky feel to the air.

Up Next: Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. The Memorial Day Weekend will be hot and humid. Expect highs in the mid 90s, lows in the mid 70s and afternoon feels-like temperatures over 100 degrees. While not yet to advisory criteria, since this is going to be our first foray with heat indices over 100, be sure to stay hydrated and take it easy with outdoor activities as our bodies acclimate to the standard summer steam. Rain will be very hard to come by and in fact, the Storm Station does not carry measurable rain coverage through the weekend. The next reasonable chance for a shower or thunderstorm will come early next week as a weakening cold front approaches from the northwest.

– Josh

