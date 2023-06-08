Wednesday PM Forecast: shower count and air quality going down

Through the end of the week, afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be much more isolated. This will lead to warmer temperatures in most locations and reduced air quality.

An *AIR QUALITY ALERT* is in effect for the Baton Rouge Metro Area through the end of the week. Light northwesterly winds will limit air dispersion and carry regional pollutants, including wildfire smoke, across Louisiana. In addition, partly sunny skies and highs in the low- to mid-90s will enhance ozone formation. Therefore, despite isolated thunderstorms reducing ozone at times, AQI levels are expected to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups all three days. Those with breathing sensitivities should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Gradual clearing is expected into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will stop right around 70 degrees. Thursday will begin with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will climb into the low 90s. An isolated, afternoon shower or thunderstorm will be possible with about 30% of the 13 parish, 2 county viewing area receiving rain.

Up Next: Friday should turn out to be the least active day of the workweek on radar. Other than a spotty late day shower, skies will be mostly sunny and high temperatures will chug into the low 90s. A weak upper level disturbance and front will interact with the area on Saturday to produce more clouds as well as scattered showers and thunderstorms. A transition is expected to occur thereafter with the atmosphere becoming warmer and more stable late in the weekend into early next week. By Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms will be tough to come by and as a result of more sunshine, some place could find high temperatures in the mid 90s.

The Tropics: The Atlantic Basin is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

--Josh

