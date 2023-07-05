Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday PM Forecast: scattered storms, downpours possible to end week
As the week concludes, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast. Typical with summer action, any could produce downpours, frequent lightning and gusty wind.
Tonight & Tomorrow: Following the same trend of the last two evenings, showers and thunderstorms will decay quickly after nightfall. Beneath and partly cloudy sky, low temperatures will ease into the upper 70s. From a measurable rain coverage standpoint, Thursday will be the most active of the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will break out by late morning and last through late afternoon bringing rain to at least sixty percent of the viewing area. Ample moisture in the atmosphere may result in some minor street and poor drainage flooding due to the heaviest thunderstorms. Despite that activity, high temperatures will still rebound into the low 90s.
Up Next: Friday will bring another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect a transitioning weather pattern on Saturday. The big heat dome, or ridge of high pressure, will start to build overhead once again. Initially, part of our area may be on the perimeter of this feature, allowing for some squalls of showers and thunderstorms to pass through. However, by the end of the weekend and early next week, it will be more dominant resulting in fewer pop up showers and thunderstorms and high temperatures back in the upper 90s.
Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.
Watch live news HERE.
Trending News
The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.
--Josh
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fix for sinking LA 1 bridge to cost millions; project halted until...
-
Iberville jail trusty on the run after taking unmarked, decommissioned sheriff's unit
-
Louisiana Time Machine - Sunday Journal
-
Three killed, several injured in mass shooting at Shreveport block party
-
Deputies looking for suspect who beat up security guard at Tangipahoa Parish...
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days: Ponchatoula Green Wave
-
LSU baseball stars meet hundreds of fans at Raising Cane's Mothership
-
Tre' Morgan shares hilarious story from Tigers' stay in Omaha
-
Cade Beloso ready to celebrate Tigers' national title with fans in Alex...
-
Fans welcome champion Tigers home at Alex Box Stadium