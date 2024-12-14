Child injured, adult in critical condition after shooting at North Acadian Thruway, Fairfields Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured, with a child being hurt and an adult in critical condition, after a shooting on North Acadian Thruway and Fairfields Avenue.

Officials said a child was transported in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries at North Acadian Thruway and Fairfields Avenue, while another person was transported in critical condition off Tecumseh Street.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the adult who was critically injured drove away and passed out behind the wheel, leading to his vehicle crashing into a house on Pawnee Street. BRPD also confirmed the dispute was domestic in nature.