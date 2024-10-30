Wednesday PM Forecast: Next rainmaker setting the stage for dreary Halloween

After a prolonged stretch of dry weather, an approaching cool front will set the stage for what could be a dreary Halloween.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday night. Overnight lows will be incredibly warm by late October standards, near 72° in Baton Rouge. Halloween starts off with mostly cloudy skies. While a stray shower can't be ruled out in the morning, the first part of the day appears largely dry. Around or shortly after lunchtime, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop and last through the afternoon. Showers will be left behind into the evening, and a few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question. Temperatures will climb until rain-cooling showers make their influence known. Look for a high in the low to mid-80s before that happens.

Halloween Commutes - While the morning drive won't have many issues, the evening drive might be a different story. This is the first time the capital area has seen a decent dose of rain during a commute in quite some time. Keep in mind that roads can be slick after an extended dry streak as rainwater "mixes" with oils on the road.

Trick-Or-Treating - Umbrellas and ponchos will be a must for trick-or-treaters. Even if it's not raining when initially stepping outside, that could change at any point. Be on the lookout for lightning also. The Storm Station Weather App is a great tool to be alerted to nearby lightning. You can download the app HERE.

Up Next: The slow-moving and weakening cold front responsible for Halloween thundershowers will stall to our north on Friday. Given its proximity to the region, another round of isolated rain is possible. The weekend looks much drier. It will be dry, warm, and unseasonably muggy with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the upper-60s. There aren't many signs of change into next week either.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by the end of the week. Gradual development is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week as the system drifts generally northward over the central or western Caribbean Sea.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

