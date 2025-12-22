Monday PM Forecast: Warm and foggy holiday stretch, cooldown coming next week

Fog may slow commutes and holiday travel for the next several mornings. Afternoons will be warmer and more trouble-free, with highs likely reaching the 70s. This pattern looks to continue until the final days of 2025.

Tonight & Tomorrow: While a few showers will linger into the evening, they will gradually fizzle with time. Rain will end by midnight, and there should be some partial clearing. A nose of slightly drier air will also work its way in from the east. This could keep widespread, dense fog confined to the west over the Atchafalaya Basin and into Acadiana. That said, the drying will be subtle. With wet ground from recent showers and other favorable conditions in place, patchy dense fog will still be possible in the Metro Area again. Commuters and holiday travelers will want to consider adding extra drive time early Tuesday, especially if driving toward Texas. Slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of following distance in fog. Morning lows will stay mild, bottoming out in the upper 50s.

Any fog will lift quickly on Tuesday morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Christmas Eve & Day: Christmas Day will almost be a carbon copy of Christmas Eve from a weather standpoint. Mornings will start off mild in the upper 50s with widespread dense fog, so Santa may have to rely heavily on Rudolph to navigate through Louisiana on Christmas Eve night. Fog will be stubborn to break but eventually lift by late morning. Expect sunshine to reveal itself by afternoon, helping to push highs into the middle and perhaps upper 70s.

Up Next: The pattern of warm temperatures, foggy starts, and emerging sun by afternoon will carry into the weekend. The cycle appears to end on Sunday with the arrival of another cold front. A few showers are possible along the front, and once it passes, a seasonably cool air mass will move in to close out 2025. By next Tuesday morning, there might be a few locations flirting with frost and freeze territory again.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

