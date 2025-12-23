Tuesday AM forecast: Warm and humid with foggy mornings

Warm, humid December weather continues Tuesday as rain fades and fog becomes the bigger concern. Highs push toward the upper 70s with near-record warmth possible in some locations.

Today and tonight: Some mist along with the fog this morning should quickly fade as drier air aloft builds in. Fog remains a concern early, before gradually improving by mid-morning. The afternoon turns warm and humid with highs climbing into the upper 70s, possibly touching 80 in a few spots. Tonight stays mild with lows near 60, and fog is likely to redevelop late.

Up Next: The rest of the week looks almost copy-and-paste. Strong high pressure aloft keeps rain chances very low while onshore flow continues to feed warm, humid air into the region. Daytime highs remain in the upper 70s to near 80 through Christmas, with overnight lows holding in the upper 50s to low 60s. This is shaping up to be one of the warmest Christmas weeks we’ve had in South Louisiana.

What to look out for: Fog is the main impact to watch, especially during the overnight and early morning hours. Reduced visibility will be possible each morning, particularly near water and along major travel corridors. While rain chances stay minimal, the persistent warmth and humidity will keep fog a recurring issue through at least midweek.

