Wednesday PM Forecast: lower humidity arrives on Thursday

A cold front will cross the area by Thursday afternoon. While this boundary looks insignificant on satellite and radar, and is unlikely to bring much more than a passing shower, it will bring noticeable changes.

Next 24 Hours: A cold front will push into the area tonight. While a shower or two could develop in front of it, most of us will just see some passing clouds. Low temperatures will not be far from the last few mornings, stopping around 70 degrees. Through Thursday, northerly winds will take hold of the area a gradually dry out the atmosphere as that cold front chugs offshore. Expect to feel less humidity in the afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s.

Up Next: Friday and Saturday will bring the coolest morning temperatures since the end of May. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s across much of the area. Subsequent afternoons will be sunny and warm, but not humid. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. By Sunday, winds will shift back to the south returning a little mugginess and enough moisture to put afternoon showers and thunderstorms back on the board into next week. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Hurricane Center, showers and thunderstorms have become better organized in association with an area of low pressure located about 115 miles southwest of Apalachicola, Florida. In addition, satellite-derived wind data indicate that a low-level circulation has developed.

Powerful Hurricane Larry is expected to cause dangerous swells and rip currents from Bermuda and across the Eastern Seaboard this week. With maximum sustained winds of 110mph, gradual weakening is expected over the next few days as Larry accelerates north at 10mph.

The Explanation A cold front will push through the area late tonight and into tomorrow and deliver a slightly cooler and much less humid air mass. Dew point temperatures will fall out of the oppressive low 70s and into the dry and comfortable upper 50s. Since these readings set a basement for overnight low temperatures, much more cooling potential is on the table. Thursday through Saturday will feel quite pleasant by early September standards, as a result. Expect low temperatures in the low to mid 60s with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Additionally, the drier air will make convection (showers) unlikely. If any storms develop, they will be mainly near the coast where slightly more moisture is available. Onshore flow will return enough moisture to the atmosphere such that rain chances will creep back up again starting Sunday. Through at least the middle of next week, mainly isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast. Temperatures will moderate back to average with a little bit of humidity.

